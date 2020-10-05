American League Divisional Series update

SAN DIEGO (AP) — After losing eight of 10 games in a contentious regular-season series, the New York Yankees just can’t shake the AL East rival Tampa Bay Rays. Not only will the Bronx Bombers face the Rays in the AL Division Series at Petco Park in one of MLB’s bubbles, but the teams that have a recent history of throwing at each others’ hitters are sharing the same resort hotel in northern San Diego County. Outfielder Brett Gardner said he’s cordial when he passes Rays players at the hotel. Game 1 is tonight when Yankees ace Gerrit Cole opposes Blake Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner.

UNDATED (AP) — With only four teams left in each league, there are now 16 possible World Series matchups for this baseball postseason. The Yankees and Dodgers could face each other on baseball’s biggest stage for the first time since 1981, or the Yankees could take on Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly and the Marlins. In terms of pure hostility, Astros-Dodgers is a matchup to watch for. Or maybe the Athletics and Braves will meet in a rematch of the 1914 World Series — when both those franchises represented different cities.