SANDY, Utah (AP) — Christine Sinclair’s goal in the 59th minute pulled the Portland Thorns into a 1-1 draw with the Utah Royals in a National Women’s Soccer League fall series match. Amy Rodriguez scored for the Royals in the ninth minute. But Sinclair, who had a hat trick in a 4-1 victory against OL Reign on Wednesday night, scored the equalizer early in the second half and Britt Eckerstrom saved Tziarra King’s shot to end the match