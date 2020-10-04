Sounders beat Whitecaps

SEATTLE (AP) — João Paulo scored early in the second and the Seattle Sounders scored all their goals after halftime in a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps. The match was a home game for Vancouver and was played at Century Link Field. Paulo scored in the 46th minute from about 20 yards out, giving Seattle a one-goal lead. Seven minutes later, Vancouver’s Érik Godoy scored an own goal in an attempt to clear a center in front of the net. Raúl Ruidíaz scored his ninth goal of the season in the 58th minute on a header off a corner kick.