FBI Offers Reward of up to $10,000 for Information in Warm Springs Homicide

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or people responsible for the death of Gunner Bailey last year. A passerby found his body about 50 feet off Tenino Road on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation on March 17, 2019. Bailey, age 31 at the time, was shot to death.

The FBI and Warm Springs Police Department are jointly investigating this case.

As part of this publicity effort, the FBI has created a “Seeking Information” poster which is attached and can be found at https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/gunner-johnson-bailey and a Facebook ad.

Anyone with information concerning this homicide is asked to contact the FBI in Bend at (541) 389-1202 during normal business hours, the FBI in Portland at (503) 224-4181 24 hours a day, or the Warm Springs Police Department at (541) 553-3272. Information may also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov.