Titans in waiting mode after NFL postpones game vs. Steelers

UNDATED (AP) — The Tennessee Titans find themselves back in a waiting mode, hoping the NFL allows them back inside their headquarters by Tuesday. Their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was scheduled for Sunday in Nashville is now postponed until later in the season after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Titans have now had confirmed cases in five players and seven members of the organization over the past five days in the NFL’s first outbreak.

The announcement Thursday morning came a day after the league said it hoped to play the game either Monday or Tuesday. The NFL said a new game date will be announced “shortly.”

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings have reopened their headquarters for team activities. Their resumption of practice followed another morning of zero positive COVID-19 test results four days after playing the Titans. Minnesota plays at Houston on Sunday.