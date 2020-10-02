Seahawks Defense Needs To Tighten Up

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are 3-0 but are giving up an alarming amount of points and yards. No team in league history has allowed more yards passing in the first three games of the season than the 1,292 the Seahawks have surrendered thus far. Only two other teams in league history have allowed more points than Seattle’s 86 while winning their first three games. The numbers are so unlike Seattle that they jump off the page. The defense that once allowed just 2,752 yards passing for the entire 2013 season has allowed nearly half that total through three weeks.