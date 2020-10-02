Broncos get into win column

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Well, somebody had to avoid a loss.

The Denver Broncos have their first victory following a 37-28 decision over the winless New York Jets at the Meadowlands. Brandon McManus put Denver ahead to stay by drilling a 53-yard field goal with 3:08 remaining following a facemask call that prolonged the drive.

Melvin Gordon put the game out of reach with a 43-yard TD burst on Denver’s next offensive series. Gordon ran for 107 yards and two scores.

Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (RIH’-pehn) had some good moments his first NFL start, completing 19 of 31 passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He hit rookie Jerry Jeudy for a 48-yard TD and tossed a seven-yarder to Tim Patrick. His two major hiccups were a pair of fourth-quarter picks that led two nine points for the Jets, including an interception return.

Jets QB Sam Darnold ran had a team-high 84 yards on six carries, including a 46-yard TD run to open the scoring. It was the longest touchdown run of the season by an NFL quarterback, but it couldn’t stop New York from dropping to 0-4.