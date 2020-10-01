Lakers, LeBron roll in Game 1 of finals, top Heat 116-98

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — LeBron James finally got an easy Game 1 in the NBA Finals. A very easy one, at that. Anthony Davis scored 34 points in his finals debut, James had 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists and the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Miami Heat 116-98 on Wednesday night. The Lakers returned to the finals for the first time in a decade and sent a very clear message. James’ teams had been 1-8 in Game 1 of past finals, with losses in each of the last seven. The Heat got 23 points from Jimmy Butler but lost point guard Goran Dragic to a torn plantar fascia in his left foot.