White Sox, Yanks, Rays and Astros take openers

UNDATED (AP) — Lucas Giolito was outstanding in the Chicago White Sox’s first postseason game in 12 years.

Giolito carried a perfect game into the seventh inning of his postseason debut to pitch the White Sox to a 4-1 win against Oakland in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series. Giolito’s perfect game bid ended with Tommy La Stella’s leadoff single in the seventh, and the Chicago hurler left after allowing a run and two hits with eight strikeouts over seven-plus frames. José Abreu’s two-run homer was sandwiched around solo shots by Adam Engel and Yasmani Grandal.

The Athletics’ lone run came on an eighth-inning grounder.

In other AL Wild Card Series openers:

— Gleyber Torres and Brett Gardner each homered and drove in three runs as the Yankees blew out the Indians, 12-3. Aaron Judge set the tone with a two-run blast off Shane Bieber just two batters into the game. Giancarlo Stanton also homered to back a sharp performance by Gerrit Cole, who struck out 13 and held the Indians to two runs and six hits over seven innings. Bieber was tagged for seven runs over just 4 2/3 innings after compiling a major league-best 1.63 ERA during the regular season.

— Blake Snell was sharp in the Rays’ 3-1 win over the Blue Jays, striking out nine while holding Toronto to one hit over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Snell no-hit the Jays until Alejandro Kirk led off the sixth with a single. Manuel Morgot gave Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead with a two-run homer in the seventh. Willy Adames brought in the game’s first run by walking with the bases loaded.

— The Astros scored three times in the ninth to hand the Twins their major league-record 17th consecutive postseason loss, 4-1. Jose Altuve drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the go-ahead run following a two-out error by Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco. Michael Brantley added a two-run single to cap the rally and back winning pitcher Framber Valdez, who pitched five scoreless innings in relief of Zack Greinke. Valdez allowed only a pair of ninth-inning hits before getting a game-ending double-play grounder.

MLB-NEWS

Donaldson is out of series against Astros

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson is missing the AL Wild Card Series against Houston because of a nagging injury to his right calf.

Donaldson missed 30 games this season with a muscle strain and was removed from Minnesota’s game after the first inning on Friday with cramping.

The 2015 AL MVP worked out with the team on Monday, but he was still experiencing soreness and unable to fully push off on his leg.

In other baseball news:

— The Astros and first baseman Yuli Gurriel have agreed to a one-year contract with an option for 2022. The deal guarantees $7 million, a cut of nearly 20% from his 2020 contract.