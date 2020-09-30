Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positive tests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three team players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season jeopardizes the Titans’ game against Pittsburgh this weekend and also caused Minnesota to suspend in-person activities. The Titans beat the Vikings 31-30 in Minneapolis two days ago.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said his team has been “given a mandate” to prepare as if the game will be played on time.