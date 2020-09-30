Former Seahawk Kearse Retires

SEATTLE (AP) — Former Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse has announced his retirement. Kearse posted his decision on social media. Kearse has not played in a regular season game since 2018 when he was with the Jets. He suffered a broken leg during the 2019 preseason with Detroit. While he spent two seasons with the Jets, Kearse is best known for his time in Seattle, where he became a major contributor over five seasons with the Seahawks. He grew up about an hour south of Seattle and went to college at Washington.