Survey: In Hollywood, few believe harassers will be punished

Three years into the #MeToo movement, a major Hollywood survey led by Anita Hill has found little faith in the ranks of the entertainment industry that sexual harassers will be held to account. The survey by the Hollywood Commission, chaired by Hill, found that 65% of nearly 10,000 respondents did not believe a powerful person would be held accountable for harassing someone with less power. The survey also found a strong fear of retaliation for reporting misconduct. Hill has been a longtime advocate against sexual harassment since her 1991 accusations against Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas.