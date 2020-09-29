Fourth and fifth COVID-19 fatalities in Wasco County

It is with great sadness that we report two Wasco County residents passed away, on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27, from complications of COVID-19. We extend our deepest sympathy to their families and friends.

Both were residents of Flagstone Senior Living, which is experiencing an outbreak of COVID. At this time of grief, we remind all to respect the privacy of those involved.

We call upon the compassion, strength and determination of the people of Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties as we resolve to remain united in our efforts to protect the health and well-being of all residents.