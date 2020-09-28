Lionshead Fire update for Monday, Sept. 28

REDMOND, Ore. – Fire crews are completing more containment line each day and looking for ways to attack the fire more directly where conditions allow. Pacific Northwest Team 13 under Incident Commander Brian Gales has assumed management of the fire.

Structural protection crews have shifted to patrol and chipping operations in Detroit and Idanha, as well as gathering the miles of hose used during the suppression effort.

Today, wind speeds of 20-25 miles per hour are expected, with gusts of 30 to 35. This will increase fire activity, primarily consuming fuels in the interior, particularly in open areas. Crews are strategically positioned to address flareups and spot fires.

Fire managers are developing hazard tree removal plans for Hwy. 22 to ensure safe public access, and for the 46 corridor to provide crews safe entry for mopup. On the southwest corner of the fire, crews have removed hazard trees in the Stahlman Cabin area. The eastern boundary of the fire is now in patrol status, with crews focusing on line rehabilitation and chipping. Aviation was able to provide water support with a sky crane Sunday and will continue doing so today.

Fire managers are coordinating with their counterparts on the Riverside Fire to establish contingency lines to the north and along the power line corridor. Firefighters expect to complete more line along the southern boundary in the coming days and begin mop up work in those areas.

Weather & Fuel Conditions: Temperatures will rise into the low 80s Tuesday, with lighter winds changing from the east/southeast to a more southeastern alignment.

Closures and Evacuations: Evacuation levels around Detroit, Idanha, and the Elkhorn community along North Fork Road are at Level 2 – “Be Set.” Due to the remaining hazards in the cities of Detroit and Idanha, plus lack of basic services, non-residents should avoid travel to this area. Marion County Sheriff’s Office continues to coordinate with other law enforcement agencies to maintain an enhanced presence in the Detroit and Idanha areas as residents return to the area.

Community members who reside in Linn County may find up to date information at www.LinnSheriff.org. There are no longer any evacuation notices for the Sidwalter/Miller Flats area in Jefferson County.

Roads and trails near the fire remain closed for public safety. The 12 Road and the 46 Road will remain closed to the public for the near future. This includes roads and trails on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Spring lands adjacent to the fire and the Pacific Crest Trail in the Deschutes National Forest. The Willamette National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, and State lands around the fire remain closed to the public. More information about closures can be found on the Lionshead Fire page at InciWeb.gov

Lionshead Fire

Pacific Northwest Team

Public Information Phone: 971-277-5075

Incident E-mail: 2020.lionshead@firenet.gov

Incident Website: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7049 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHSR6_yJRQkHyGjvvqX99gwFacebook:www.facebook.com/LionsheadFire