Suspect accused of setting fire to police union building

PORTLAND, Ore. – Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that 21-year-old Sophia Paige Kalsta-Watkins is being charged with arson in the first degree and is accused of intentionally causing damage to protected property.

This investigation started on September 24, 2020 when law enforcement monitored a mass gathering in the area of the Portland Police Association, located in the 1800 block of North Lombard Street.

It is alleged that law enforcement observed a person, later identified as Kalsta-Watkins, set fire to the wooden boards that lined the building’s exterior.

Law enforcement arrested Kalsta-Watkins near the intersection of North Lombard Street and North Campbell Avenue and located a lighter and a spray paint can in her belongings, according to court documents.

No additional information can be released by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office at this time.

A charging document is only an accusation of a crime. Kalsta-Watkins is innocent unless and until proven guilty.