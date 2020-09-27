Medical Teams International Introduces Free COVID-19 Testing in Oregon

Non-profit announces free testing dates and sites in Hood River County

(Portland, OR) SEPTEMBER 28, 2020—The non-profit Medical Teams International and the Hood River County Health Department have partnered to introduce mobile COVID-19 testing this week in Hood River County, Oregon. After months of service throughout Washington state, Medical Teams, in partnership with local authorities, is pleased to expand free testing into Oregon.

Medical Teams is a non-profit, non-governmental organization offering COVID-19 testing as a free, safe service to the public. No pre-registration is required.

Medical Teams will be conducting several upcoming community walk-up and drive-thru testing sites this week:

● Tuesday, September 29th, in Cascade Locks from 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Port of Cascade Locks, Marine Park Pavilion, 395 Portage Road, Cascade Locks, OR 97014

● Wednesday, September 30, in Mt. Hood from 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Parkdale Elementary School, 4880 Van Nuys Drive, Mt. Hood, OR 97041

● Thursday, October 1, in Hood River from 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm

River of Life Assembly, 979 Tucker Road, Hood River, OR 97031

Future dates and locations are being coordinated and will be announced as soon as they are available.

Since March, Medical Teams has served as “official testing agent” and partner for both Seattle and King County and the Washington State Department of Health. The organization, experienced at working in critical and emergency situations, has been testing underserved

communities throughout the Pacific Northwest in order to stem the spread of the disease and ensure that those in need of care are able to receive the proper treatment.

“Since the pandemic began in the U.S. in March, Medical Teams has been actively responding to COVID-19 in Washington,” said Cindy Breilh, Executive Director, US Programs. “We are proud to partner with the Hood River County Health Department to expand and enhance our testing into Oregon.”

About Medical Teams International

Founded in 1979, Medical Teams International provides life-saving medical care for people in crisis, such as survivors of natural disasters and refugees. We care for the whole person— physical, emotional, social and spiritual. Daring to love like Jesus, we serve all people— regardless of religion, nationality, sex or race. Because every person—no matter where they are or how desperate their situation—matters. Learn more at medicalteams.org and on social

media using @medicalteams. For more information and donations for Medical Teams’ work on COVID-19, please visit https://www.medicalteams.org/how-we-heal/natural-disasters/covid- 19-response/