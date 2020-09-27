621 organizations awarded $25.7 million in Coronavirus Relief Fund Cultural Support grant awards

Salem, Ore. – Coronavirus Relief Fund Cultural Support (CRFCS) grant awards totaling

$25.7 million will be distributed to 621 cultural organizations across Oregon through a partnership between the Oregon Cultural Trust and its County and Tribal Cultural Coalitions. The funds, allocated to the Cultural Trust for Oregon cultural organizations facing losses due to the COVID-19 health crisis, were made available through a $50 million relief package for Oregon culture approved by the Emergency Board of the Oregon Legislature in July.

“Many cultural organizations and institutions have closed their doors to help keep us all safe during this pandemic. These grants will mean that more than 600 Oregon arts and culture organizations across our state’s counties and Tribes will be able to keep up their vital creative work,” said Governor Kate Brown. “Everything from museums to fairgrounds to the summer events we all know and love can continue to enrich our lives—connecting us to one another and giving us the hope and inspiration we need.”

“These funds are life blood to Oregon’s cultural community,” added Chuck Sams, chair of the Cultural Trust Board of Directors. “While they won’t replace all the losses suffered during the pandemic, they will ensure Oregon culture survives this crisis. We are deeply grateful to the Oregon Legislature for making this possible.”

The largest award is $1.4 million to the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry; the average grant award is $41,458. Just under $90 million in requests were received from 751 organizations; 130 organizations were ineligible for awards based on program guidelines.

“Due to the incredible need, we were able to fund a percentage of organizations’ eligible expenses,” said Brian Rogers, Cultural Trust executive director. “Smaller organizations received a higher percentage of their eligible expenses. The final awards represent a statewide, equitable distribution plan that was approved by our Board of Directors, the Governor’s Office, Business Oregon and our legislative sponsors.”

The organizations to receive funding include cultural institutions, county fairgrounds, cultural entities within federally recognized Indian Tribes based in Oregon, festivals and community event organizations, in addition to some for-profit organizations that have

significant cultural impact in their communities. Awards will be issued directly to the organizations by their local County or Tribal Coalition.

Funding was determined based on eligible request amounts, an award allocation formula that established a base amount of funds per county or Tribe and the organization’s fiscal size. COVID-19 expenses previously reimbursed by other federal CARES Act programs were not eligible.

The intended use of the CRF Cultural Support funds is to provide financial assistance to cultural nonprofit organizations and community venues that have canceled or postponed public programming because of public health executive orders associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Guidelines for the funding are in accordance with the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The legislation allows Coalitions to be reimbursed for up to 5 percent of their total grant awards for documented administrative expenses. Requests from Coalitions for administrative expenses totaled $209,515.

Below is a list of funds awarded per county; the full list of grant awards (listed alphabetically by county) is posted on the Cultural Trust website.

NOTE: No applications were submitted from Gilliam County and the Tribes chose not to apply due to previously received CARES Act funding. Washington County, which serves as the fiscal agent for the Cultural Coalition of Washington County, chose not to participate in the CRFCS program; the Cultural Trust is currently working to identify potential solutions.

Baker County Cultural Coalition $126,485 Benton County Cultural Coalition $97,691 Clackamas County Cultural Coalition $620,073 Clatsop County Cultural Coalition $402,881 Columbia County Cultural Coalition $22,668 Coos County Cultural Coalition $304,916 Crook County Cultural Coalition $22,220 Curry County Cultural Coalition $57,264 Deschutes County Cultural Coalition $998,668 Douglas County Cultural Coalition $102,606 Grant County Cultural Coalition $5,924 Harney County Cultural Coalition $25,075 Hood River Cultural Trust $171,602 Jackson County Cultural Coalition $1,057,193 Jefferson County Cultural Coalition $271,715 Josephine County Cultural Coalition $241,778 Klamath County Cultural Coalition $72,001 Lake County Cultural Coalition $94,291 Lane County Cultural Coalition $2,575,914

Lincoln County Cultural Coalition $160,625 Linn County Cultural Coalition $179,277 Malheur Cultural Trust $183,608 Marion County Development Corporation $835,398 Morrow County Cultural Coalition $41,740 Multnomah County Cultural Coalition $13,106,828 Polk County Cultural Coalition $245,072 Sherman County Cultural Coalition $3,830 Tillamook County Cultural Coalition $213,444 Umatilla County Cultural Coalition $579,444 Union County Cultural Coalition $54,609 Wallowa County Cultural Trust Coalition $151,756 Wasco County Cultural Trust Coalition $209,256 Cultural Coalition of Washington County $1,638,592 Wheeler County Cultural Heritage Coalition $12,241 Yamhill County Cultural Coalition $858,658

About the Oregon Cultural Trust

Created in 2001 by the Oregon Legislature, the Oregon Cultural Trust is a testament to how much Oregonians value culture. No other state provides a 100 percent tax credit to inspire cultural giving. As uniquely Oregonian as public beaches and the bottle bill, the Oregon Cultural Trust was designed as an ongoing funding engine for arts and culture across the state.

Oregonians fund the Cultural Trust. We, in turn, fund the artists, potters, poets, acrobats and dreamers who define our famous quality of life.

In 2019 Oregonians gave $4.5 million to the Cultural Trust. Sixty percent of that went straight back to the field. The remaining 40 percent helped grow our permanent fund. Our three grant programs fund our five Statewide Partners, 45 County and Tribal Coalitions and 1,450+ qualified cultural nonprofits through competitive Cultural Development Grants.

More information at culturaltrust.org.