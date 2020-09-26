Cowboys ride in to CenturyLink Field Sunday

SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott will be in the spotlight on Sunday when the Seahawks host the Cowboys in a big NFC showdown that could end up being a shootout. Two of the most potent offenses in the league will be facing defenses that have underperformed throughout and have injury concerns. And the quarterbacks are coming off two of the best games of their careers with Wilson throwing five touchdowns against New England and Prescott using his arm to lead a late rally to beat Atlanta. It could be the recipe for big days from both Wilson and Prescott.