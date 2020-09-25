Lionshead Fire Update Wednesday, September 25, 2020 – 10 a.m.

Damp Weather & Hard Work Bring Increased Containment

Special Notes: The Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team will be sharing a pre-recorded Public Meeting message to discuss the fire situation and evacuation level changes in Marion County. Although it will be a pre-recorded, we will have Information Officers to monitor and answer questions. The recording will be available mid-day on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/events/1383001042049433/). Please see “Closures and Evacuations” section below for links to detailed information about these changes.

Current Situation:

The cold front that moved through the area yesterday brought rain to most of the fire. This slowed fire activity, but the east side of the fire dried out quickly with gusty southwest winds. Fuel moistures on the east side of the fire were still dropping Thursday afternoon. The wind and drying fuels resulted in some increased burning in green islands well within the fire’s perimeter. These islands may put up smoke during expected windy conditions today. Another cold front will bring more damp weather to the fire area today.

The combination of damp weather over most of the Lionshead fire and the continued hard work of the firefighters resulted in containment increasing to 28%.

Firefighting Efforts by Division: (Refer to the map for division breakdown.)

Very little movement has occurred on the north edge of the fire in Division A over the past few days. The contingency line north of the fire’s active edge is secure. Plans are to go direct on the fire’s edge when it is safe and productive to do so.

Division K, N, & R are being patrolled and mopped up. Some chipping operations are ongoing there. In the Jefferson Lake area, the fire is still hung up on the lava fields. The fire there hasn’t spread in the last few days.

In Division S and T, favorable weather conditions have allowed for direct line construction and mop up. New containment is noted on the map in this area. A hard closure will be maintained on Road 46 due to hazard trees.

Coordination with Beachie and Riverside fire operations over future plans for Division W continues. Spot fires in Division Z continue to be the focus of suppression efforts in this division.

Weather & Fuel Conditions: A strong cold front is arriving today with gusty winds along ridges and southwest drainages. Rain is expected to increase throughout the day. Temperatures will be somewhat cooler with high humidity. Saturday, a slow warming trend is forecast but some showers may linger through Sunday. Monday is forecast to be drier and warmer. Good air quality is expected today and tomorrow throughout the area.

Closures and Evacuations: Today at 9 a.m. evacuation level changes will go into effect in Marion County. The changes are being made following careful consultation between fire management officials and the Oregon Department of Transportation, Marion County Public Works, law enforcement, and many other partner agencies.

The evacuation levels around Detroit, Idanha, and the Elkhorn community along North Fork Road are being reduced to a Level 2 – “Be Set” evacuation level at 9 a.m. Crews have been working tirelessly to restore access to evacuated areas. While residents will be able to return to these communities under strict safety conditions, many hazards remain. Core services have not yet been restored.

“As our residents return to the cities of Detroit and Idanha, we are asking the media and other visitors to be respectful of our community members during this difficult time,” said City of Detroit Mayor Jim Trett. “This will be the first time many of our residents are seeing the extent of the damage following the wildfires. Please allow our residents an opportunity to grieve these losses privately.”

Due to the remaining hazards in the cities of Detroit and Idanha and lack of basic services, we request people who are not residents to refrain from traveling to this area. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office continues to coordinate with partner law enforcement agencies to maintain an enhanced presence in the Detroit and Idanha communities as residents return to the area. Community members who happen to reside in Linn County may find up to date information at www.LinnSheriff.org. A map of evacuations in Marion County is available here. There are no longer any evacuation notices for the Sidwalter/Miller flats area.

Roads and trails near the fire remain closed for public safety. The 12 Road and the 46 Road will remain closed to the public for the near future. This includes roads and trails on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Spring lands adjacent to the fire and a 40-mile section of the Pacific Crest Trail between Santiam Pass and Olallie Lake. The Willamette National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, and State lands around the fire remain closed to the public. Go to InciWeb.gov for more information about closures in the area. Deschutes NF Alerts Willamette NF Alerts Mt. Hood NF Alerts.

Temporary Flight Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the Lionshead Fire and surrounding fires. Wildfires are a No Drone Zone. If you fly, we can’t. Whenever a drone is spotted near the fire all aircraft are grounded until we can be sure the drone is clear of the area. For more information, visit knowbeforeyoufly.org.