Fitzpatrick handles Jaguars again, this time with Dolphins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Different team, familiar result for Ryan Fitzpatrick against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fitzpatrick accounted for three touchdowns and led Miami to a 31-13 victory Thursday night. He became the first NFL quarterback to notch six wins over the same opponent with six teams. The lopsided outcome also gave the Dolphins their first double-digit victory in 39 games. That ends what had been the longest drought in the league. Fitzpatrick improved to 6-2 as a starter versus Jacksonville. His wins came with Cincinnati (2008), Buffalo (2012), Tennessee (2013), Houston (2014), the New York Jets (2015) and now Miami.