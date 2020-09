JUST A REMINDER THE BURN BAN IS STILL IN EFFECT, with extensions.



Zone 1 (East Side of Klickitat Co) – extended to Oct 31, 2020

Zone 2 (Middle of Klickitat Co) – extended to Oct 15, 2020

Zone 3 (West side of Klickitat Co) – extended to Oct 15, 2020

A couple of dry sunny days with wind and we could be right back to dry conditions, please continue to be fire safe.