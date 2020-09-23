State issues insurance emergency order for wildfire victims

(Salem) – The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services’ Division of Financial Regulation has issued an insurance emergency order for people affected by the state’s wildfires.

Insurance companies must immediately take steps to do the following until the order is no longer in effect:

Extend all deadlines for policyholders to report claims or submit other communications related to claims

Take all practicable steps to provide opportunities for policyholders to report claims

Establish a grace period for premium payments for all insurance policies issued, delivered, or covering a risk in the affected areas

Suspend cancellations and nonrenewals

The order applies to several ZIP codes across the state. The division’s bulletin No. DFR 2020-16 provides a list of ZIP codes that are subject to the order.

“We issued this order to make sure evacuees and other Oregonians affected by these wildfires are able to access the insurance resources they need, especially while they are displaced,” said DCBS Director and Insurance Commissioner Andrew Stolfi. “We appreciate all the work our state’s insurance representatives are doing to help their customers right now, and we encourage everyone to be patient and work together throughout the recovery process.”

If your home or property was damaged by the wildfires, contact your insurance company as soon as possible to discuss your situation and learn next steps. If you still have concerns, the division’s consumer advocates are here to help. Call 888-877-4894 (toll-free) or email dfr.insurancehelp@oregon.gov.

Visit the division’s wildfire insurance resource page to view the order, bulletin, and more insurance information.