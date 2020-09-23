Adult Drive-up Flu Shot Clinic scheduled in Goldendale

Klickitat Valley Health, KC Pharmacy and the Klickitat County Public Health Department have teamed up for flu vaccines this season!

Saturday, September 26th, the vaccine team will be holding an Adult Drive-up Flu Shot Clinic in the Goldendale High School parking lot from 10 am to noon. The cost is $35, cash only. A receipt will be provided for those wanting to apply for insurance reimbursement. This service is being offered to those 19 years of age and older. Masks are required for the safety of the community and healthcare personnel. Vaccines are being offered on a first come, first save basis until supply runs out.