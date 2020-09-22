Stacy Curtiss receives 300 month prison sentence for sexually assaulting a child

PORTLAND, Ore. – Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that 34-year-old Stacy Curtiss received a 300 month prison sentence after being convicted of committing sex crimes involving a child.

Curtiss pleaded guilty to one count of sodomy in the first degree, one count of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, one count of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, one count of encouraging the sexual abuse of an animal and two counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree.

By pleading guilty, Curtiss admitted that he subjected a child, who was under the age of 12, to sexual contact and that he knowingly engaged in sexual intercourse with the child on multiple occasions; that he was in possession of and duplicated multiple visual recordings of sexually explicit conduct involving a child and disregarded the fact that the images involved child abuse; and that for the purposes of satisfying sexual desires, he was in possession of a visual recording of a person engaged in sexual conduct with an animal.

“It is heart wrenching to recount the explicit abuse and trauma Stacy Curtiss inflicted upon a child,” said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney BJ Park, who prosecuted this case. “These heinous acts against children can result in devastating and lifelong trauma. Our office continues to help survivors of sexual abuse so they are empowered to step out from the shadow of abuse and trauma.”

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office recognizes the work of Portland Police Bureau Detective Jennifer Musser and Detective Nathan Tobey for their dedicated efforts investigating this case. We also recognize District Attorney Victim Advocate Malia Bruni for the support and advocacy she provided to the victim and her family throughout the case.