Oregon Delegation Presses FEMA for Wildfire Aid with Removal and Disposal of Hazardous Waste and Solid Waste Debris

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio today led Sen. Jeff Merkley, Rep. Earl Blumenauer, Kurt Schrader and Suzanne Bonamici in urging the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide aid for removing and disposing hazardous materials and solid waste debris during the ongoing response and recovery to the wildfires that have devastated Oregon.

The lawmakers’ letter to FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor comes as Oregon first responders and firefighters continue to work around the clock to contain an unprecedented number of fires in Oregon.

“The state is requesting this assistance for Klamath, Jackson, Douglas, Lane, Linn, Lincoln, Jefferson, Marion, Clackamas, Washington and Tillamook counties,” the lawmakers wrote Gaynor, noting that states are already low on funds due to the economic fallout from COVID-19. “These resources would help the state respond to more than 3,800 homes and structures that have already been destroyed by the wildfires. Funding would support an inventory of the damage, the creation of staging areas for response, and plans for disposing any hazardous materials.”

The entire letter is here.

