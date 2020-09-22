Murder suspect charged in Multnomah County Circuit Court

PORTLAND, Ore. – Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that 31-year-old Jonathan Creswell is being charged with one count of murder in the second degree constituting domestic violence and one count of unlawful use of a weapon constituting domestic violence.

Although the name of the victim may be known to media, the district attorney’s office is requesting that they refrain from publishing or broadcasting it until family notifications can be made. When the victim’s family is notified, an update will be provided by either this office or the Portland Police Bureau.

This investigation started on September 21, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. when Portland Police responded to the 8400 block of North Interstate Place on reports of a stabbing.

It is alleged that Creswell used a knife to intentionally cause the death of the victim.

The probable cause affidavit in this case remains sealed pursuant to a judge’s ruling.

No additional information can be released by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

If anyone has information about the stabbing and has not been contacted by investigators, they are asked to contact the Detective Shaye Samora at 503.823.0768 or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457.

A charging document is only an accusation of a crime. Creswell is innocent unless and until proven guilty.