Lionshead Fire Update Tuesday, September 22, 2020 – 10 a.m.

Special Notice: There will be a virtual community fire information meeting on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., PDT. An update on the status of the fire may be provided by fire managers and cooperating agencies. The meeting can be viewed via Zoom at this link: https://usfs.zoomgov.com/j/1606494587.

Current Situation:

Increasing winds are posing a hazard along road corridors and the fireline due to the possibility of falling snags and fire damaged trees. Hazardous tree removal work along roads and constructed fireline will also be affected by increasing winds.

Even though a rain event is approaching, active burning may occur today due to warmer, drier conditions and stronger winds. Smoke may increase as interior green islands burn, but little expansion of the fire’s perimeter is expected. The wind may reveal areas that need more attention along the fire edge.

Structure protection personnel continue assessments of structures impacted by the fire. Structure protection work is ongoing in Sidwalter, Idanha, New Idanha, and Detroit.

Air quality has improved due to the rain and cooler temperatures over the past few days. Good to excellent humidity recovery at night may also be helpful. The shorter days may have an impact on fire spread as the burning period decreases. Predicted rain (as much as 1 inch in some areas) should have a positive impact on firefighting efforts.

Firefighting Efforts by Division: (Refer to the map for division breakdown.)

Additional crews may be working in division A on the north of the fire today. Previous burnouts look good and secure. The area around Badger Butte continues to pose challenges due to terrain and snags but progress is being made. Green islands inside the fire perimeter in Division A may produce smoke as they burn. Crews continue to mop up and patrol for hotspots.

In Division E, patrol and chipping operations continue.

Divisions G, I, K, and N have been quiet for several days and continue to be secure. Firefighters are monitoring and patrolling this area. Most of the road system has been prepped and is now being reinforced in these divisions.

On the southeast perimeter, working west from the Division N/R break (north of Jefferson Lake), the fireline has been secured west to the lava rock area.

Much of the perimeter in Division S has checked along the road system. There hasn’t been any significant fire movement or spread in this division for several days.

The fire in Division T has mostly been checked on existing roads. Canadian crews assisting in this division have been a great asset. Crew work is primarily patrol and cold trail along those roads. Cold trailing is a method of controlling a partly dead fire edge by carefully inspecting and feeling with the hands for heat to detect any fire, digging out every live spot, and trenching any live fire edge. In particular, firefighters are looking for any spread across roadways. Spot fires in this division have been contained.

Division W has no crews assigned due to higher priorities elsewhere, but supervisors continue to assess needs for future work.

In Divisions Y and Z, the focus is patrol for spot fires and mop up. In Division Z, an indirect line is being prepped and improved. Heavy equipment work continues along the 46 Road as it is prepped for possible use in indirect attack. The 46 Road remains closed due to the large amount of heavy equipment required for this effort. This road may remain closed until snag hazards are cleared and the road is deemed safe for public travel.

Contingency groups are improving indirect fireline. The south contingency group is working along County Road 12 to County Road 20, creating fuel breaks along the road. The north contingency group is working in close coordination with Riverside Fire managers to identify opportunities to connect existing roads that both fires could use in the event these indirect lines are needed.

Air operations will support efforts in Divisions A and Z today.

Weather & Fuel Conditions: Today may be mostly cloudy with winds on the increase as a low-pressure system approaches. Winds from the southwest will increase with sustained winds around 8-12 mph and gusts to 20 mph along ridgetops and drainages that run southwest-northeast. Wet and windy conditions are predicted Wednesday through Friday. Rain may develop over the fire late Wednesday afternoon and increase through the night. Rainfall accumulations of 1.25-1.5 inches are expected west of the Cascade crest and 0.5-0.6 inches for the east side of the fire.

Closures and Evacuations: Evacuation Notices remain in place for the Lionshead Fire. Level 3 “Go!” evacuation notices are still in place for the communities of Detroit, Idanha, and Breitenbush. There are no longer any evacuation notices for the Sidwalter/Miller flats area.

Roads and trails near the fire remain closed for public safety. The 12 Road may remain closed to the public for the near future. This includes roads and trails on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Spring lands adjacent to the fire and a 40-mile section of the Pacific Crest Trail between Santiam Pass and Olallie Lake. Forest closures are in place for Deschutes, Mt. Hood and Willamette National Forests: Deschutes NF Alerts Willamette NF Alerts Mt. Hood NF Alerts.

Temporary Flight Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the Lionshead Fire and surrounding fires. Wildfires are a No Drone Zone. If you fly, we can’t. Whenever a drone is spotted near the fire all aircraft are grounded until we can be sure the drone is clear of the area. For more information, visit knowbeforeyoufly.org.

Reminder: Schools re-open TODAY, September 22, 2020.

Lionshead Fire Statistics: Size: 199,016 acres Containment: 13% Total Personnel: 1,029 Location: 14 miles west of Warm Springs Reported: 8/16/20, approximately 8:44 p.m. Cause: Lightning For More Information: Information Office: 971-277-5075, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Media Inquiries: 541-904-0542 Email: 2020.lionshead@firenet.gov InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7049/ You Tube: http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHSR6_yJRQkHyGjvvqX99gw Facebook: facebook.com/LionsheadFire

