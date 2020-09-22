Judge: Postal Service must process election mail on time

NEW YORK (AP) — For the second time in a week, a federal judge has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to live up to its responsibilities to process election mail in a timely fashion. Monday’s ruling by Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan came after several individuals including candidates for public office sued. They said President Donald Trump, the Postal Service and its new boss were endangering election mail. Marrero told litigants to settle by noon Friday or he’ll impose an order to include letting postal employees work overtime around election time. A judge in Washington state last week also ruled against the postal service to ensure speedy delivery of election mail. In a statement, the Postal Service said its No. 1 priority was to timely deliver election mail.