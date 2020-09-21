Navalny says nerve agent was found ‘in and on’ his body

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has demanded that Russia return the clothes he was wearing on the day he fell into a coma, calling it a “crucial piece of evidence” in his poisoning. He says the nerve agent was found “in and on” his body. Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic, fell ill on a flight to Moscow on Aug. 20, went into a hospital in Siberia and was transferred to Germany for treatment two days later. A German military lab later determined that he was poisoned with Novichok, the same class of Soviet-era agent that Britain said was used in 2018 on a former Russian spy and his daughter in England. Russia denies involvement in the case.