Vacancy – Sherman County Commissioner, Position 2 Effective October 1, 2020, there will be a vacancy in the office of Sherman County Commissioner, Position 2, due to the resignation of Sherman County Commissioner Tom McCoy.

If you are interested in applying for the Sherman County Commissioner, Position 2, please send your letter of interest to: mwmcarthur48@yahoo.com if you have questions Letters of interest need to be received by midnight on October 5th, 2020.



The Sherman Republican Central Committee will meet October 6 at 7 pm in the Burnet Building to interview applicants. By statute, the Central Committee is required to nominate 3 -5 names to the county court for their evaluation and decision.



The vacancy is for the remainder of the term through 2022. “The person so appointed must have been a member of the same major political party at least 180 days before the date the vacancy to be filled occurred.” (ORS 236.215)