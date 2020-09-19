Riverside Fire – September 19, 2020 Update

Improved Air Quality and Visibility; Additional Resources Arriving

Acres: 137,865 Riverside Fire Info: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7174/ Containment: 11% fb.com/RiversideFireInfo

Start Date: September 8, 2020 twitter.com/fire_riverside

Cause: Human #RiversideFire #ClackamasWildfires

Total Personnel: 720 509-228-7805 (public)

Despite much of the fire area receiving a quarter inch of rain or more, the fire remains active in deep layers of needles on the forest floor, stumps, logs, and standing dead trees. ­

“Rain doesn’t do much to put out the fire unless we get a lot of it,” said Incident Commander Alan Sinclair. “But the good news is the cool, damp weather is moderating fire activity and giving us a chance to make progress in containment efforts.”

Hand crews and dozers continue to construct and connect firelines on the west and north sides of the fire. On the east and south sides of the fire, firefighters are using indirect line opportunities some distance from the fire, including existing roads outside the wilderness area as the safest, most effective opportunities to limit the fire’s spread in the remote, rugged terrain. The Riverside Fire remains the #1 priority in the Northwest Geographic Area. Additional resources continue to arrive. Firefighters are working with nearby incident management teams to share resources where they are needed most.

With improved visibility, firefighters plan to fly Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) as needed. If you fly, we can’t. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in effect (tfr.faa.gov). Unauthorized use of UAS or drones in a fire area endangers the lives of pilots and firefighters. All fire aircraft will all be grounded if a drone is spotted. knowbeforeyoufly.org/uasandwildfires/

Firefighters are working to protect a wide variety of values at risk including: public and firefighter safety; local communities in Clackamas County; ancestral tribal lands; powerlines; recreation sites and facilities; hydropower and natural gas energy resources; communication sites; federal, state, and private forest resources; archaeological, historical, and cultural resources; designated wilderness areas and wild and scenic rivers; river ecosystems and riparian areas; wildlife and fisheries resources and habitat.

Fire managers are also working closely with our partners including the Oregon Department of Transportation to support damage assessments for OR-224 along the Clackamas River corridor east of Estacada, OR. Fb.com/OregonDOT/

There will be a Riverside Fire virtual community meeting tonight at 6pm on Fb.com/RiversideFireInfo. No account is required to view the video.

Current evacuation information is available at clackamas.us/wildfires or by calling 503-655-8224.

Today, air quality is much improved after a week of heavy smoke. More information: oregonsmoke.blogspot.com. Willamette Valley Smoke outlook: wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/nworegon

Visit TripCheck.com for numerous road closures in the area. The Mt. Hood National Forest, state forest lands in the fire area, and large portions of Bureau of Land Management lands are closed: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/7174/