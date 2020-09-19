City-wide Stormwater Catch Basin Cleaning

Starting Monday September 21, 2020 and lasting through Friday October 9, 2020, The Dalles Public Works crews will be cleaning stormwater catch basins thru out the City. The purpose of this work is to protect property and the environment. Cleaning catch basins allows for efficient drainage into the storm water conveyance system.

Crews will begin working from the west side of town toward Cherry Heights Road next week. By the week of October 5, 2020 crews expect to work from the east side of town toward Cherry Heights Road.

Work will occur between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. We ask that you park so that the catch basins are accessible during these hours.

Temporary traffic controls may be put in place during work on any given catch basin.

Please proceed with caution around work areas observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your assistance with worker and citizen safety in work zones.

If you have questions, please call the Public Works office at (541) 296-5401.