Washington Election Information

Washington offers online voter registration. You can register by mail to vote in Washington by printing a voter registration form, filling it out, and mailing it to your local election office. You can also register to vote in person if you prefer. You can register or update your address online or by mail until 8 days before an election. You may also register in-person through Election Day. Registration forms submitted by mail need to be received, not postmarked by the 8-day deadline.

Dates and deadlines

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

The deadline to register online to vote is Monday, October 26, 2020.

The deadline for registering by mail to vote is (received by) Monday, October 26, 2020.

The deadline to register in person to vote is Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The deadline to update an existing voter registration with a new name or address is Monday, October 26, 2020.

The early voting period runs from Friday, October 16, 2020 to Tuesday, November 3, 2020, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live.

Who can voteTo register in Washington you must:

be a citizen of the United States

be a legal resident of Washington State, your county and your precinct for 30 days immediately preceding the election in which you want to vote

be at least 18 years old by election day (16- and 17-year-olds can sign up as Future Voters and be automatically registered to vote when they turn 18)

not be disqualified from voting due to a court order

not be under Department of Corrections supervision for a Washington felony conviction

*find more information on voting rights restoration here

Online voter registration

Washington offers online voter registration.

You should know: you need a Washington driver’s license or state ID to use Washington’s online voter registration system. If you don’t have a Washington-issued ID, you can still register by mail to vote.

You can register online to vote until Monday, October 26, 2020.

