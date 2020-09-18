Riverside Fire 9/18: Heavy rains, localized debris flow potential continues in the fire area

Acres: 137,865

Containment: 10%

Start Date: September 8, 2020

Cause: Human

Total Personnel: 647

Riverside Fire Info: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7174/

fb.com/RiversideFireInfo

twitter.com/fire_riverside

Fast moving, heavy rains are forecasted over much of the fire area and could result in localized flash flooding and debris flow from recently burned areas. Gusty winds may also topple fire weakened trees across local roads.Firefighters will continue to work only if weather conditions safely allow.

“While the rains may help dampen fire growth for a few days, they will continue to present other hazards for our firefighters and communities” said Incident Commander Alan Sinclair. “Please avoid roads near previous fire activity, low-lying areas, and continually check weather alerts to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.”

Fire managers do not anticipate these rains to be a fire ending event. The fire will likely continue to burn in deep layers of needles on the forest floor, stumps, logs, and standing dead trees. Hand crews and dozers continue to make progress constructing and connecting firelines on the west and north sides of the fire. Once firelines are in place, firefighters will be mopping up, eliminating hotspots 20-30 feet within the fire’s perimeter along the fire’s edge. On the east and south sides of the fire, firefighters are looking for indirect line opportunities some distance from the fire, using existing roads outside the wilderness area as the safest, most effective opportunities to limit the fire’s spread in the remote, rugged terrain.

Firefighters are working to protect values at risk including public and firefighter safety; local communities in Clackamas County; ancestral tribal lands; infrastructure including powerlines, recreation sites and facilities, hydro and natural gas energy resources, communication sites; federal, state, and private forest resources; archaeological, historical, and cultural resources; designated wilderness areas and wild and scenic rivers; river ecosystems and riparian areas; wildlife and fisheries resources and habitat.

There will be a Riverside Fire virtual community meeting at 6 pm tonight on Fb.com/RiversideFireInfo. No account is required to view the video.

If you fly, we can’t. All fire aircraft will all be grounded if a drone is spotted. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in effect. knowbeforeyoufly.org/uasandwildfires/

Current evacuation information is available at clackamas.us/wildfires or by calling 503-655-8224. Sign up to receive emergency messages via email, phone call, and text at clackamas.us/dm/publicalerts.

Smoke is forecasted to gradually improve throughout the day on Friday with improved air quality through the weekend.

More at oregonsmoke.blogspot.com. Visit TripCheck.com for numerous road closures in the area. The Mt. Hood National Forest, State Forests in Oregon, and large portions of Bureau of Land Management lands are closed: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/7174/