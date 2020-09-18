Oregon Election Information

Oregon offers online voter registration. You can register by mail to vote in Oregon by printing a voter registration form, filling it out, and mailing it to your local election office. You can also register to vote in person if you prefer.

Dates and deadlines

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The deadline to register online to vote is Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

The deadline for registering by mail to vote is (postmarked by) Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

The deadline to register in person to vote is Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Oregon’s early voting is by mail. Ballot drop box sites are open 18-20 days before Election Day, depending on your area. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 is the last day ballots can be mailed. After this date, ballots must be put into a drop box.

Who can voteTo register in Oregon you must:

be a citizen of the United States

be a resident of Oregon

be at least 16 years old to register, and 18 years old by election day to vote

*find more information on voting rights restoration here

Online voter registration

Oregon offers online voter registration.

You should know: you need an Oregon driver’s license, driver’s permit or ID card number issued by the Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services Division to use Oregon’s online voter registration system. If you need to update your registration, please click through to the Oregon site, then scroll down to “Already Registered to Vote?” and click “My Vote” to do so. If you don’t have an Oregon-issued ID, you can still register or update your information using a paper registration form by clicking “I prefer paper” below.

You can register online to vote until Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Find out more from the Secretary of State Office Website.