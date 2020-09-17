Riverside Fire – September 17, 2020 Update

Riverside Fire Now 6% Contained; Challenges Include Weather Hazards

Engines, dozers, and crews are continuing to ‘stitch together’ sections of constructed fireline and existing roads on the western edge of the fire to bring together a continuous holding line from the Le Dee Flat area in the north to the Dickie Prairie area in the south.

Firefighters are creating firelines by digging down to bare mineral soil through ‘duff layers’ of twigs, needles, and leaves on the forest floor, up to two feet deep.

“Day after day, hour after hour the folks on the line are making progress to connect all the pieces of fireline,” said Deputy Incident Commander, Dave Bales.

Firefighters continue to prioritize work near local communities on the west and north sides of the fire. On the east and south sides of the fire, crews and equipment are also implementing an indirect strategy, building a fireline some distance from the fire, where it can be created safely and effectively in remote, rugged terrain.

Firefighters are working to protect values at risk including public and firefighter safety; local communities in Clackamas County; ancestral tribal lands; infrastructure including powerlines recreation sites and facilities, hydro and natural and energy resource and communication sites; federal, state, and private resources; archaeological, historical, and cultural resources; designated wilderness areas and wild and scenic rivers; river ecosystems and riparian areas; wildlife and fisheries resources and habitat.

Incoming thunderstorms present a concern. Today showers are likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Thunderstorms will produce downpours and possibly localized mudslides and debris flows from recently burned areas. Gusty and erratic winds are also possible. Visit https://weather.gov/Portland current weather hazard information. The incoming rain will continue to help moderate fire behavior, however it won’t put the fire out. We expect to see fire activity continue until the area receives significant precipitation.

If you fly, we can’t. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in effect. All fire aircraft will all be grounded if a drone is spotted.

Current evacuation information is available at www.clackamas.us/wildfires or by calling 503-655-8224. Sign up to receive emergency messages via email, phone call, and text at www.clackamas.us/dm/publicalerts.

An air quality advisory remains in effect for non-coastal areas of Oregon. More at oregonsmoke.blogspot.com.

Visit TripCheck.com for numerous road closures in the area. The Mt. Hood National Forest, State Forests in Oregon, and large portions of Bureau of Land Management lands are closed: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/7174/

Riverside Fire Information Officer

Email: 2020.riverside@firenet.gov

Riverside Fire Info: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7174/

Phone: 509-228-7805 (public) 509-202-4184 (media)

Facebook: facebook.com/RiversideFireInfo

Twitter: twitter.com/fire_riverside Tags: #RiversideFire #ClackamasWildfires Real-time evacuation updates at: https://twitter.com/ClackCoSheriff and https://www.clackamas.us/wildfires