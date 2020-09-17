Lionshead Fire Update for September 17, 2020

Start Date: 8/16/2020 Approx. Size: est. 189,316 ac. Resources on the Fire: Cooperating Agencies: Cause: Lightning Containment: 10% 28 Crews Marion Co. Sheriff Incident Commander: Total Personnel: 1015 30 Engines Linn Co. Sheriff Noel Livingston Pacific Northwest Team 3 Approx. Distance: 14 miles west of Warm Springs 8 Dozers 28 Water Tenders 11 Helicopters Jefferson Co. Sheriff Deschutes Co. Sheriff

Weather and Fire Behavior: Fire activity should continue to moderate with the weather. Temperatures will be cooler today and some rain is expected this afternoon and into Friday. Thunderstorms are possible and there is some concern about debris flow, which can occur when rain follows fire activity. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning in Marion and Linn Counties.

Yesterday: Yesterday on the Warm Springs Reservation, firefighters coordinated with Tribal representatives to scout potential contingency fire line along the northern perimeter of the fire. On the northeastern edge of the fire, firefighters took advantage of the moderated weather to work more directly adjacent to the fire’s edge. Crews performed structure protection activities, such as clearing brush and vegetation from around homes, in Sid Walter Flats. To the east and southeast, the fire perimeter was largely in patrol status and crews engaged in mop up and removal of fire-weakened trees for public safety. Crews continued with stabilization efforts in the Highway 22 corridor. There is still some active burning occurring around the Stahlman area. On the north side of the fire, firefighters worked along the 46 Road and contained spot fires south of Sisi Butte. Crews secured Hawk Cabin.

Today’s Activities: Most of yesterday’s work will continue today. Along the northern edge of the fire, crews will keep scouting for options to connect fire line west from the B-200 Road to Olallie Lakes, where they plan to tie control line in with the fire perimeter. Good progress has been made preparing roads and dozer lines for burnout operations but there is still a significant amount of work to do. Firefighters will continue structure protection around homes in Sid Walter Flats and keep watch to secure the spot fires there and near Sisi Butte in the northwest. Crews will work along the 46 Road toward Breitenbush to prepare it for eventual re-opening. Firefighters expect to complete much of the mop up work in the Olallie Lakes area today. Structure groups will remain working in Marion Forks and monitoring the Stahlman area.

This evening, Pacific Northwest Team 3 will transfer command of the Lionshead Fire to Rocky Mountain Team 1.

Evacuations: Evacuation levels remain in place for the Lionshead Fire and updates are provided by Oregon Emergency Management at https://www.oregon.gov/oem/emops/Pages/RAPTOR.aspx. To ensure public safety on the Reservation, the Warm Springs Police Department is maintaining the current Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation notice for the Sidwalter area and Level 1 “Be Ready” notice along Highway 26.

Closures: Forest closures are in place for Deschutes, Mt. Hood and Willamette National Forests: Deschutes NF Alerts Willamette NF Alerts Mt. Hood NF Alerts Roads and trails on the southwest portion of the Warm Springs Reservation near the fires remain closed for public safety.

FOR ADDITIONAL FIRE INFORMATION:

TripCheck: https://www.tripcheck.com/

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7049/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/LionsheadFire

Email: 2020.lionshead@firenet.gov