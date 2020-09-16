Riverside Fire – September 15, 2020 Update

There will be an online Riverside Fire community meeting tonight at 6 pm tonight on Fb.com/RiversideFireInfo. A recording will be posted following the meeting. No account is required to view the video. If a pop-up box appears when you first navigate to the link, you can use the scroll bar on the right to scroll down to the view and/or click “not now” to minimize the login pop-up. You can ask questions on Facebook or e-mail questions to 2020.riverside@firenet.gov.

Firefighters continue to prioritize suppression actions closest to local communities. Today ground crews will continue to utilize infrared-capable drones to help identify hot spots. Firefighters on the ground are working to eliminate any remaining heat near the perimeter before these areas can be defined as ‘contained.’

“We’re putting safety first. Over the past several days, firefighters have worked tirelessly to put in lines to stop any new fire growth towards the communities of Estacada, Colton, and Molalla,” said Incident Commander Alan Sinclair.

Firefighters will continue to strengthen and improve firelines down to the Clackamas River on the fire area located one half mile southeast of the community of Estacada, OR in the Faraday Lake area. Crews and engines continue to actively build and connect fireline in the Mckenzie Road, greater Elwood and Dodge areas where numerous pockets of fire are disconnected from the main fire perimeter. To the southeast of Estacada, crews are working to improve handline constructed over the previous days near the North Fork Reservoir and Highway 224.

To the west, dozers and hand crews will continue to stitch together holding lines in rugged terrain in the Green Mountain and Goat Mountain areas approximately five miles SE of the community of Colton, OR. Firefighters are working closely with the Oregon Department of Forestry to strengthen firelines near commercial timber stands while preventing any further growth towards the community of Molalla. The fire is continuing to smolder and creep in remote and backcountry areas such as the Roaring Fork Wilderness.

If you fly, we can’t. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in effect. All fire aircraft will all be grounded if a drone is spotted.

While some evacuation levels have been reduced, there have been no changes in level three ‘go now’ evacuations levels. Interactive map at www.clackamas.us/wildfires or call 503-655-8224

Widespread dense wildfire smoke may result in potentially ‘hazardous’ air quality. oregonsmoke.blogspot.com

Visit TripCheck.com for numerous road closures in the area. The Mt. Hood National Forest, State Forests in Oregon, and large portions of Bureau of Land Management lands are closed: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/7174/