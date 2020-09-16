Lionshead Fire Update for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Weather and Fire Behavior: Well over one million acres are currently experiencing fire in the Pacific Northwest, mostly in large timber through the Cascades. The scale of this situation means that full perimeter containment or control will take time and help from seasonal weather. Lower temperatures, lighter winds, and higher humidity has aided firefighting efforts. Today conditions will be very similar to yesterday, with light variable winds, temperatures in the upper 60s and mid-70s, and 30 – 35% relative humidity. Fire activity should be moderated today across most of the fire and some rain is still expected Thursday.

Yesterday: Yesterday, additional fire line along the east/southeastern portion of the fire was declared contained. When fire line is called “contained,” it means control line has been established which can reasonably be expected to stop the fire’s spread. Strategic firing operations on the Warm Springs Reservation last night were very successful, helping to secure the northeastern flank of the fire. Firefighters also dealt successfully with spot fires near the base of Sisi Butte. Firefighters focused attention on protecting structures and constructing containment line.

Today’s Activities: Aviation assets will likely be grounded by smoke again today, but firefighting efforts are on a positive trajectory. Some mop-up work remains in the Stahlman neighborhood and south of Detroit Lake, and crews will be removing fire-weakened trees in Detroit for the safety of firefighters and residents. To the northeast, crews will continue to extend the containment line established over the last few days on the Warm Springs Reservation, bringing it westward towards the Mt. Hood National Forest. As weather and expected precipitation continue to mitigate fire behavior, firefighters will have more opportunities to safely “go direct,” digging fire line along the fire’s edge instead of building “indirect line” away from the fire’s perimeter. Fire managers will continue to coordinate closely with the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs and with personnel on neighboring incidents on firefighting efforts.

Later this week, Pacific Northwest Team 3 will be transferring command of the Lionshead Fire to Rocky Mountain Team 1.

Evacuations: Level 1 and 2 Evacuation Notices remain in place on the Warm Springs Reservation and can be monitored on Warm Springs Police Facebook page. Up-to-date statewide evacuation information can be found at the https://www.oregon.gov/oem/emops/Pages/RAPTOR.aspx.

Closures: Roads and trails on the southwest portion of the Warm Springs Reservation near the fires remain closed for public safety. Forest closures are in place for Deschutes, Mt. Hood and Willamette National Forests: Deschutes NF Alerts Willamette NF Alerts Mt. Hood NF Alerts

FOR ADDITIONAL FIRE INFORMATION: Fire Information: 971-277-5075

TripCheck: https://www.tripcheck.com/

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7049/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/LionsheadFire

Email: 2020.lionshead@firenet.gov