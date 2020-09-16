Lionshead Fire Daily Update for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Weather and Fire Behavior: Today winds will be light and dense smoke will not dissipate to the degree expected. Temperatures will be in the 70s with slightly higher humidity than yesterday. Firefighting efforts have been challenged both by lack of air support and unusually active fire behavior overnight. Active fire behavior is anticipated today, especially at higher elevations. There will also be a change in wind direction, from southwest winds yesterday to light east winds early today and north and northwest winds later in the afternoon. Some precipitation is possible Thursday.

Current Situation: Aviation assets were still unable to fly yesterday and flights will likely not be possible today because of poor visibility. The northeast portion of the fire on the Warm Springs Reservation continues to experience the most active fire growth. Crews worked there yesterday and through the night to build containment line and conduct strategic firing operations. Lionshead Fire Managers met yesterday with personnel from the Riverside Fire to coordinate their containment strategies and evaluate options for connecting road systems on the Mt. Hood National Forest to those on the Reservation. On the western edge of the fire, crews continued structure protection and damage assessments in Detroit Lake, Marion Forks and along the Highway 22 Corridor. Elsewhere, active fire behavior was seen just north of the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness boundary to the south and near Sisi Butte and Hawk Mountain, to the north and northwest. Crews constructed contingency fire line along the southern boundary yesterday.

Today’s Activities: Fire managers continue to coordinate closely with the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs on firefighting efforts. On the Warm Springs Reservation, crews plan to conduct strategic firing operations working from roads and dozer lines for containment. Crews will also continue yesterday’s work on structure protection and mop-up in the Olallie Lakes area. Structural crews will keep working in and around Stahlman and continue mop-up and structure protection around the impacted communities to the west. To the south of the fire, crews will scout for containment options west of the lava beds in the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness, taking advantage of features such as trails and old fire scars. Most of the eastern perimeter of the fire will be in patrol status today, meaning that mop-up there has been successful but crews will maintain watch to detect and suppress any spot fires.

Evacuations: The most current information on statewide evacuation information can be found at the Oregon Office of Emergency Management’s interactive database: https://www.oregon.gov/oem/emops/Pages/RAPTOR.aspx. Updates on evacuations on the Warm Springs Reservation can be found on the Warm Springs Police Facebook page.

Closures: For public and firefighter safety, roads and trails on the southwest portion of the Warm Springs Reservation near the fires remain closed to the public. Forest closures are in place for Deschutes, Mt. Hood and Willamette National Forests. Deschutes NF Alerts Willamette NF Alerts Mt. Hood NF Alerts

