School Info for 9/15 6:09 am update

• Centerville Sch. Dist. – Closed due to air quality. synchronous (in person) learning is canceled. School is still in session for asynchronous (remote) learning. Please login to your Google classroom to receive further instruction from your classroom teacher.

• Glenwood Sch. Dist. – will be fully online K-12 on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. The school will be closed. There will be no bus or food service.



• Lyle Sch. Dist. – Due to air quality concerns, all in-person classes are canceled. Remote learning is in session. Students should log in remotely at the regular time. Staff are to report to school unless arrangements have been made. Sack lunches can be picked up at 8am or 3pm. More info at www.lyleschools.org. More Info Here



• North Wasco County School District is canceling school for today, Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 due to unsafe air quality. Staff stay home and not come into district buildings today. Meals will not be delivered and curbside pick is not available today.

• Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. – Remote learning on normal schedule. All district and school offices closed due to poor air quality. More Info Here

• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council – All in-person classes canceled due to poor air quality.