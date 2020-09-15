Easing fires not as simple as climate change vs. forest work

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Deadly West Coast wildfires are dividing President Donald Trump and the states’ Democratic leaders over how to prevent blazes from becoming more frequent and destructive. But scientists say it’s not as simple as blaming either climate change or the way land is managed. The governors of California, Oregon and Washington have all said global warming is priming forests for wildfires as they become hotter and drier. But during a visit Monday to California, Trump pointed to how states manage forests. While experts say thinning trees and brush can help prevent fire threats, it’s expensive and difficult to do the work as climate change dries out vegetation and more people move closer to areas that burn.