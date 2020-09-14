As Sally chugs to coast, Gulf residents get ready

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Storm-weary residents of the U.S. Gulf Coast are preparing for a new weather onslaught as Tropical Storm Sally churns toward them. Forecasters from the National Hurricane Center in Miami says Sally is expected to become a hurricane Monday and reach shore by early Tuesday, bringing flooding and other dangerous weather conditions to a region stretching from the western Florida Panhandle to southeast Louisiana. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urged people to immediately prepare for the storm. Sally is perhaps the most unwelcome guest among Atlantic Storms. Hurricane Paulette is over Bermuda and Rene, Teddy and now Vicky are spinning over ocean waters.