Riverside Fire – September 12, 2020 Evening Update

This evening the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is dropping the evacuation level for the Cities of Canby, Oregon City and Sandy from Level 2 (“Set”) to Level 1 (“Ready”) based on current fire activity and firefighter progress in securing hotspots near these communities. This decision was prompted by recommendations from the Riverside Fire Incident Management Team — based on current fire activity and firefighter progress in securing hotspots near these communities.

Details: https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/2020-09-12-CCSOPR-FireEvacLevelReduction.html IMPORTANT: There are NO reductions in Level 3 (“Go”) areas at this time.

Evacuation Information: https://twitter.com/ClackCoSheriff and https://www.clackamas.us/wildfires or 503-655-8224

Today firefighters focused on suppressing hotspots on the northwest flank of the Riverside Fire near Estacada and the southwest side near Molalla. Heavy smoke and light winds limited fire activity. Tonight’s video update is available on https://www.facebook.com/RiversideFireInfo.

Fire managers continue to focus on protecting firefighter and public life-safety, conducting reconnaissance, and point protection for structures where they can do so safely and effectively.

Widespread dense wildfire smoke continued today, resulting in potentially ‘hazardous’ air quality ratings for numerous communities. Visit oregonsmoke.blogspot.com to learn more about protecting your health from smoke.

There are numerous road closures in the greater Clackamas County area. Please avoid the area and leave the roads for evacuation and response crews. Utilize TripCheck.com for updates.

The Mt. Hood National Forest is currently under a full Forest closure including all campgrounds, roads, trails, and other areas. The public is asked not to drive or park within National Forest lands. Visit https://www.clackamas.us/wildfires for info on where various businesses have made parking available in their lots. More info: https://go.usa.gov/xGkQv.

Due to extreme fire danger and fire activity State Forests in Oregon are currently closed to public entry. A Regulated-Use Closure is in place for forestlands protected by Oregon Department of Forestry’s North Cascade District. More info: https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx

Large portions of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands are also closed. More info: https://go.usa.gov/xG8J4

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fire_riverside