States ask judge to reverse changes at US Postal Service

SEATTLE (AP) — A group of states suing over service cuts at the U.S. Postal Service is asking a federal judge to immediately undo some of them, saying the integrity of the upcoming election is at stake. In a motion filed late Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Yakima, Washington, the 14 states asked the judge to restore or replace decommissioned sorting machines at processing facilities, require election mail to be treated as first class mail, and to end the so-called “leave behind” policy, requiring that postal trucks leave at certain times, whether or not there is additional mail to load. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has said handling election mail is the organization’s top priority.