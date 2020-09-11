Extreme fire activity prompts closure of Bureau of Land Management lands in northwestern Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – As a result of extreme fire activity, the Bureau of Land Management has temporarily closed all public lands managed by the Northwest Oregon District east of Interstate 5, effective immediately. This expands the previous closure of developed campgrounds in the area, to include all BLM-administered lands, roads, sites, and trails.

All BLM-administered land within the Northwest Oregon District east of I-5 is closed to the public. Members of the public may not enter closed areas, and all uses—including hunting and dispersed camping—are prohibited. This temporary closure covers the portions of Lane, Linn, Marion, Clackamas and Multnomah counties which lie east I-5, west of the Cascade Range, and north from Cottage Grove to the Columbia River. In addition, BLM-managed public lands in Lincoln County are closed, with the exception of Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area. Popular recreation spots including Fishermen’s Bend campground, Wildwood recreation site, Alsea Falls recreation site, Shotgun Creek day use area, and the Row River Trail remain closed to the public.

Public and firefighter safety are the highest priority. Extreme fire activity, fueled by a rare fire weather event with low humidity and strong east winds of 15 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph, occurred on several fires located in northwestern Oregon on September 7 and 8. The extreme fire danger and behavior have prompted the closure of these sites while fire suppression crews respond to the incidents. As it becomes safe to do so, firefighters will begin to assess the fires and their impacts in alignment with sound risk management practices.

Multiple new fires started on Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, and private lands in the region have prompted Level 3 “Go” evacuations. Moderate to heavy smoke impacts from the fires are expected to continue along the western slopes of the Cascades and into the Willamette Valley.

Personal safety is paramount. Stay informed on air quality ratings and more by visiting the Oregon Smoke Blog at http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/. Learn how to stay safe from wildfire smoke at https://www.cdc.gov/air/wildfire-smoke/default.htm.

Weather conditions remain favorable for continued fire spread. Nearby residents and visitors to the area are encouraged to check with local emergency officials for the latest information on evacuations.

For the latest road and weather condition updates, visit https://www.tripcheck.com/.

Additional fire information is available on Inciweb:

Riverside Fire https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7174/

Beachie Creek Fire https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7001/

Lionshead Fire https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7049/

Holiday Farm Fire https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7170/

Please call 911 to report any signs of new fires.

Please observe public use restrictions and help us limit potential new starts during this time. A list of personal use restrictions, as well as closure orders, are available at https://www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-info/oregon-washington/fire-restrictions. You can also follow us on Facebook and Twitter @BLMOregon.