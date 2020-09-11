Asia Today: India adds 96K virus cases, orders some retests

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has edged closer to recording nearly 100,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours as it ordered retesting of many people whose first results were from the less reliable rapid antigen tests being widely used. There were a total of 96,551 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to over 4.56 million. The Health Ministry also reported another 1,209 deaths for a total of 76,271. It has asked states to allow testing on demand without a doctor’s prescription. It also said some negative rapid antigen tests should be redone through the more reliable method that looks for the genetic code of the virus.