Senator Murray: Republicans’ Harmful COVID-19 Package is “Wasting Time People Don’t Have”

(Washington, D.C.) – U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), the top Demiocrat on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, released the following statement in response to Senate Republicans’ recently released COVID-19 bill.

“After months of wishing the virus would go away on its own, delaying response efforts, and fighting among themselves, Senate Republicans are right where they’ve been the whole time: demanding we leave families struggling to stay in their homes, students and teachers without resources, parents without child care, workers with slashed unemployment benefits, and cash-strapped communities to fight the virus on their own—all the while giving big corporations a massive “get out of jail card” if their workers or customers get sick.

“We’ll know Senate Republicans are serious about COVID-19 relief when they stop insisting on harmful policies that have zero chance of becoming law and zero ability to meet our communities’ deep needs. Until then, they’re still wasting time people don’t have.”