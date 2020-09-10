Alan Jacobson – Red Death

All Karen Vail wants is to do is get home and relax after a tough case in Nevada. But even as she’s on the way to the airport, her snippy boss diverts her to Hawaii where a rookie cop thinks he’s stumbled onto a serial murderer. Faced with unexplained distrust by Honolulu PD higher ups and others who don’t want to frighten the lucrative tourist trade, Vail finds herself pitted against a killer with the most elusive profile of her career. Alfred Hitchcock once said that murder by the babbling brook was more shocking than on a dark and stormy night, and Red Death delivers the drama from that tension perfectly. Alan Jacobson is at the top of his form in this engrossing page-turner.

