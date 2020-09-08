Young adults blamed as UK sees sharp spike in virus cases

LONDON (AP) — The British government is facing pressure to act fast to keep a lid on coronavirus infections after a sharp spike in new cases across the U.K. stoked concerns about the pandemic’s prospective path during the fall and winter. In the wake of figures Monday showing that the U.K. recorded nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day running, government ministers and scientists voiced concerns. One said workers should not be heading back into offices like the government wants them to if they can work from home. The U.K. has Europe’s worst death toll from the virus, recording more than 41,500 deaths, but the actual toll is believed to be far higher.